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South Africa's base metal export value down 5.3 percent in January-August 2026

Thursday, 01 October 2026 12:28:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in August this year the value of South Africa's exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.82 billion ($753.35 million), down 1.6 percent from July. In the January-August period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 5.3 percent year on year to ZAR 108.60 billion ($6.38 billion).

In August, the country's imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.66 billion ($508.75 million), decreasing by 6.0 percent from the previous month, while in the first eight months of 2026 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 1.7 percent year on year to ZAR 65.55 billion ($3.85 billion) compared to the same period of 2025.

Tags: S. Africa South Africa Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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