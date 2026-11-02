South Africa's base metal export value down three percent in January-September 2026

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in September this year the value of South Africa's exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.97 billion ($879.55 million), up 13.8 percent from August. In the January-September period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by three percent year on year to ZAR 123.55 billion ($7.26 billion).

In September, the country's imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.79 billion ($516.21 million), increasing by 13.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first nine months of 2026 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 3.3 percent year on year to ZAR 74.37 billion ($4.37 billion) compared to the same period of 2025.