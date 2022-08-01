﻿
English
South Africa’s base metal export value up 32.3 percent in January-June

Monday, 01 August 2022 11:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in June this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 19.72 billion ($1.19 billion), up seven percent from May. In the January-June period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 32.3 percent year on year to ZAR 102.11 billion ($6.16 billion).

In June this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.47 billion ($511.56 million), dropping by 1.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first six months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 20.9 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 48.51 billion ($2.93 billion).


