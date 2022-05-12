﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

“Softer than expected” steel import tax reduction in Brazil

Thursday, 12 May 2022 18:00:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian government has implemented an import tax reduction for rebar of the CA-50 and CA-60 grades to 4.0 percent, until the end of the year, as an alternative to reduce the country’s inflation rate, currently reaching 12.85 percent over the last 12 months.

The original plans were for import tax reduction to zero for all steel products used in civil construction, such as beams and wire rod, but it was limited to this final figure after claims by the Brazilian Steel Institute (IABR), that the impact of rebar on the inflation rate is limited to 0.03 percentage points.

According to IABR, the demand for rebar in the domestic market is fully supplied and there is no price speculation for the product.

The institute added that the implementation of the import tax reduction is opposed to the policy adopted by the main steel producing countries, which are imposing barriers to predatory imports, in view of the world excess capacity of the steel production, estimated at 518 million mt per year.


Tags: rebar longs Brazil South America 

Similar articles

09 May

Brazilian civil construction sector considering an increase in rebar imports
07 Feb

Gerdau launches high-resistance rebar product
13 Jul

ArcelorMittal Brazil launching high resistance rebar
02 Jun

Mexico’s Grupo Simec to invest $300 million to double capacity at Brazilian mill
22 Mar

Rebar costs up 2.7 percent in greater Buenos Aires area in February
04 Mar

Rebar costs increase in greater Buenos Aires area in January
22 Dec

Rebar costs up in greater Buenos Aires area in November
07 Dec

Gerdau concludes acquisition of Silat
24 Nov

Rebar costs in October increase in greater Buenos Aires
22 Jul

Rebar costs increase in Buenos Aires area in June