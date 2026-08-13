Brazil's rebar exports and imports increase in July

Brazil exported 44,800 metric tons (mt) of rebar and imported 19,600 mt in July, up respectively from 23,800 mt exported and 4,200 mt imported during June, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

Secex said all exports went to South American countries, with average pricing noted at $680/mt under FOB conditions. ArcelorMittal shipped 35,000 mt at $691/mt, while Gerdau shipped 9,700 mt at $641/mt, and Simec exported 100 mt at $666/mt.

Imports came from Egypt, with 17,700 mt at $602/mt, Russia, with 1.800 mt at $497/mt, also under FOB conditions.

A 100 mt import from Germany was priced at $1.749/mt, which clearly does not reflect a market price.





