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Emsteel supplies rebar and cement for UAE's Etihad Rail passenger project

Thursday, 13 August 2026 12:22:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest steelmaker Emsteel has announced that it has supplied locally manufactured rebar and cement for the Etihad Rail passenger project, supporting the development of the country's strategic transport infrastructure.

The company supplied rebar for several stations under the project, as well as more than 80,000 mt of cement used in concrete production for passenger stations across the Al Dhafra Region and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Emsteel highlights local manufacturing and supply chain resilience

Emsteel stated that its participation in the project supports the UAE's efforts to increase reliance on locally manufactured products and strengthen supply chain resilience. The Etihad Rail passenger project is also expected to improve connectivity between the country's emirates.

The company has previously supplied materials for several major projects in the UAE, including the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Dubai Metro stations.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Rebar Longs UAE Middle East Steelmaking EMSTEEL 

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