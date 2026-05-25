Emsteel launches advanced high-strength ES600 rebar for infrastructure projects

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest steelmaker Emsteel has launched its new ES600 high-strength steel rebar during the company’s “Building the UAE’s Future Together” event held in Dubai, according to media reports.

According to the company, ES600 represents the highest-strength steel grade currently produced in the UAE and was specifically developed for modern infrastructure and high-rise construction applications.

Product targets material efficiency and structural performance

Emsteel stated that the ES600 rebar combines enhanced structural performance with improved material efficiency. Certified to both UAE and international standards, the product is designed to reduce steel consumption by between 18 percent and 24 percent depending on project scale and engineering requirements.

The company added that the higher-strength rebar can also reduce logistics and transportation requirements while lowering on-site rebar congestion, helping improve construction efficiency.

Lower steel usage supports emissions reduction

According to Emsteel, every 10,000 mt of ES600 used in construction projects can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 12,107 mt through lower material consumption and reduced transportation demand. In high-rise applications, the company stated that the product has demonstrated the ability to reduce emissions by around one mt of carbon per floor.

Emsteel indicated that ES600 is already being used in multiple residential, mixed-use, infrastructure, and landmark projects across the UAE. The company noted that total supplied and secured volumes for ongoing and confirmed projects have already exceeded 200,000 mt, including applications in high-rise towers and large-scale urban developments.

Company plans further capacity expansion

Emsteel also announced plans to further expand ES600 production capacity following completion of its AED 625 million ($170.18 million) asset enhancement program. The company stated that it also intends to introduce advanced shear systems for manufacturing additional high-strength rebar products aimed at supporting more efficient and sustainable construction practices.