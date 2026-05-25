NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in mid-May 2026

In mid-May (May 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 2.5/mt ($0.36/mt) or 0.1 percent to RMB 3,317.4/mt ($485/mt), compared to the price in early May (May 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average price of hot rolled coil (HRC) declined by 0.3 percent, while the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, and angles rose by 0.2 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, though the price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, respectively, all compared to early May.