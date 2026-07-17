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Brazil’s rebar exports and imports fell in June, Secex says

Friday, 17 July 2026 21:25:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

June exports of Brazilian rebar totaled 23,800 metric tons (mt), while imports amounted to 4,200 mt during the same month, down from 37,200 mt and 14,600 mt , respectively, in May, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The drop in exports was mainly due to a 68 percent month-on-month decline in ArcelorMittal’s shipments, while lower imports reflected reduced volumes from Egypt and Russia, Secex said.

All exports went to South American countries, averaging $640/mt under FOB conditions. ArcelorMittal shipped 9,400 mt at $698/mt, while Gerdau shipped 14,400 mt at $601/mt.

Imports came from Egypt, with 3,900 mt reported at $573/mt, and Russia, with 300 mt reported at $500/mt, also under FOB conditions.


Tags: Rebar Longs Brazil South America Distribution Imp/exp Statistics Gerdau ArcelorMittal 

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