Brazil’s rebar exports and imports fell in June, Secex says

June exports of Brazilian rebar totaled 23,800 metric tons (mt), while imports amounted to 4,200 mt during the same month, down from 37,200 mt and 14,600 mt , respectively, in May, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The drop in exports was mainly due to a 68 percent month-on-month decline in ArcelorMittal’s shipments, while lower imports reflected reduced volumes from Egypt and Russia, Secex said.

All exports went to South American countries, averaging $640/mt under FOB conditions. ArcelorMittal shipped 9,400 mt at $698/mt, while Gerdau shipped 14,400 mt at $601/mt.

Imports came from Egypt, with 3,900 mt reported at $573/mt, and Russia, with 300 mt reported at $500/mt, also under FOB conditions.