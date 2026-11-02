Siderperu Q3 net profit falls 15.6 percent on weaker operating profit

Peruvian steelmaker Siderperu reported third-quarter 2026 net profit equivalent to $18.357 million, down 15.6 percent from $21.756 million one year earlier.

The company attributed the decline mainly to lower operating profit, partly offset by tighter control of financial expenses.

Net sales rose 8.5 percent to $196.318 million on higher volumes, despite lower unit prices than in Q3 2025. Production costs rose 10.2 percent to $169.888 million, so gross profit slipped 1.6 percent to $26.430 million, while operating profit fell 14.5 percent to $19.370 million.

Siderperu, controlled by Brazilian group Gerdau, has an annual production capacity of 750,000 metric tons (mt).

The company reports its results in Peruvian soles (PEN); figures in this report were converted at PEN 3.45/USD.