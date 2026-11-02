 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Siderperu...

Siderperu Q3 net profit falls 15.6 percent on weaker operating profit

Monday, 02 November 2026 18:31:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Peruvian steelmaker Siderperu reported third-quarter 2026 net profit equivalent to $18.357 million, down 15.6 percent from $21.756 million one year earlier.

The company attributed the decline mainly to lower operating profit, partly offset by tighter control of financial expenses.

Net sales rose 8.5 percent to $196.318 million on higher volumes, despite lower unit prices than in Q3 2025. Production costs rose 10.2 percent to $169.888 million, so gross profit slipped 1.6 percent to $26.430 million, while operating profit fell 14.5 percent to $19.370 million.

Siderperu, controlled by Brazilian group Gerdau, has an annual production capacity of 750,000 metric tons (mt).

The company reports its results in Peruvian soles (PEN); figures in this report were converted at PEN 3.45/USD.

Tags: Crude Steel Peru South America Steelmaking Gerdau 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

Similar articles

Aceros Arequipa's Q3 2026 net profit falls 26.9 pct on weaker operating results

02 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production increases in Sept 2026, exports and imports decrease

02 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau Q3 2026 net profit rises 43.4 percent on higher US steel prices

27 Oct | Steel News

Germany's crude steel output up four percent in Jan-Sept 2026

26 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output decreases 0.6 percent in September 2026 year on year

26 Oct | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group's net profit surges in Jan-Sept 2026 amid higher steel production

26 Oct | Steel News

World crude steel output down 0.2 percent in September 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Brazil's September crude steel output falls 0.8 percent year on year

21 Oct | Steel News

Italy's crude steel output resumes uptrend in Sept 2026, flats output down 17 percent

20 Oct | Steel News

China's crude steel output down 2.9 percent in January-September 2026

19 Oct | Steel News