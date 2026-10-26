Germany's crude steel output up four percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In September this year, Germany's crude steel output decreased by 13.0 percent year on year to 2.63 million mt, according to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl). In the January-September period of 2026, crude steel production in Germany rose by four percent year on year to 26.53 million mt. The federation stated that the decline in September was mainly driven by a 20.2 percent year-on-year decrease in oxygen steel production. Based on production in the first nine months, WV Stahl estimated full-year crude steel output at 35.4 million mt, compared to its earlier projection of 37.3 million mt based on first-half production.

In the given month, Germany's pig iron output amounted to 1.56 million mt, down by 19.9 percent year on year, while production in the January-September period increased by 2.6 percent to 16.49 million mt.

Meanwhile, the country's hot rolled steel output moved down by 10.6 percent year on year to 2.32 million mt in September and increased by 2.5 percent to 23.33 million mt in the first nine months of the year.