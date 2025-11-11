Germany’s Salzgitter reports lower net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net profit of €42.4 million, compared to a net loss of €179.1 million recorded in the given quarter of last year, while its sales revenues decreased by 11.4 percent year on year to €2.2 billion. In addition, Salzgitter’s EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to €107.2 million, up by 23.2 percent from €87 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter, the company’s crude steel production totaled 1.48 million, dropping by 3.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Salzgitter reported a net loss of €46.5 million, compared to a net loss of €197.7 million recorded in the same period of 2024, while its sales revenues decreased by 11.2 percent year on year to €6.9 billion. In addition, the company’s EBITDA came to €224 million, down by 30.1 percent from €320.6 million recorded in the first nine months of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months, Salzgitter’s crude steel output decreased by 9.4 percent year on year to 4.40 million mt.

As for 2025, the company expects its sales revenue to be slightly above €9 billion and its EBITDA to be between €300 million and €350 million.