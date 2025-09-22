 |  Login 
German crude steel output down 11.9 percent in January-August 2025

Monday, 22 September 2025 14:38:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 10.5 percent year on year to 2.58 million mt, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first eight months of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 11.9 percent year on year to 22.41 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.75 million mt, down by 11.6 percent, while in the January-August period it decreased by 14.6 percent to 14.13 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 6.3 percent year on year to 2.20 million mt, while dropping by 7.7 percent to 19.94 million mt in the first eight months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


