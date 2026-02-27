German crude steel output up 15 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Germany’s crude steel output went up by 15.0 percent year on year to 3.08 million mt, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl).

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.04 million mt, up by 18.8 percent, while the country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 3.2 percent to 2.56 million mt, both compared to the same month of the previous year.

WV Stahl stated that a review of the past decade indicates that, despite the recent increase in output, overall production levels remain approximately five percent below the ten-year average.

The situation is particularly challenging in the electric steel production segment. Current production in this segment stands around 11.0 percent below the ten-year average.