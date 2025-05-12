Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss for Q1

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter this year.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net loss of €34.6 million, compared to a net profit of €15 million in the same quarter of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €2.33 billion, down by 13.0 percent year on year, due to lower trading volume and prices. In addition, Salzgitter’s EBITDA in the first quarter dropped to €78.6 million, compared to €126.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. Also, the company stated that the first quarter of the current year was shaped by geopolitical and trade tensions and persistently weak economic momentum.

Meanwhile, Salzgitter’s crude steel production totaled 1.55 million mt in the first quarter, falling by 7.5 percent year on year.

As for the full year, the company expects its sales revenue to be around €9.5-10.5 billion and its EBITDA to be between €350 million and €550 million.