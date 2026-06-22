German crude steel output up 8.8 percent in Jan-May 2026

In May this year, Germany’s crude steel output went up by 7.3 percent year on year to 3.20 million mt, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first five months of this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 8.8 percent year on year to 15.70 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.96 million mt, up by 6.9 percent, while in the January-May period it increased by 9.8 percent to 9.89 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In May, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 0.4 percent to 2.65 million mt, while rising by 4.9 percent to 13.42 million mt in the first five months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.

The federation stated that despite the positive developments seen in recent months, it is still too early to declare a full recovery. Annualized crude steel production currently stands at 37.7 million mt, remaining below the 40 million mt threshold generally considered necessary for adequate capacity utilization across the steel industry.