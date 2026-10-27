Gerdau Q3 2026 net profit rises 43.4 percent on higher US steel prices

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau reported consolidated net profit of $293.264 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 43.4 percent from the same period in 2025.

The company attributed the stronger performance mainly to higher realized prices in North America, which more than offset rising local costs.

Net sales rose 3.9 percent to $3.506 billion, while production costs fell 3.2 percent to $2.877 billion. Gross profit increased 56.4 percent to $628.7 million, and operating profit climbed 63.7 percent to $509.5 million.

By volume, crude steel production declined 6.2 percent to 1.471 million metric tons (mt), while steel product sales fell 14.8 percent to 1.351 million mt.

Excluding eliminations, Brazil represented 19.1 percent of the group's EBITDA, 45.4 percent of steel shipments and 36.8 percent of net sales in the third quarter of 2026.

North America accounted for 76.4 percent of EBITDA, 44.2 percent of steel shipments and 55.6 percent of net sales.

South America contributed 4.2 percent of EBITDA, 10.4 percent of steel shipments and 7.6 percent of net sales.

Gerdau reported its results in Brazilian reals (BRL), converted here at a rate of BRL 5.33 per US dollar.





