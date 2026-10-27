 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau Q3 2026 net profit rises 43.4 percent on higher US steel prices

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 17:38:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau reported consolidated net profit of $293.264 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 43.4 percent from the same period in 2025.

The company attributed the stronger performance mainly to higher realized prices in North America, which more than offset rising local costs.

Net sales rose 3.9 percent to $3.506 billion, while production costs fell 3.2 percent to $2.877 billion. Gross profit increased 56.4 percent to $628.7 million, and operating profit climbed 63.7 percent to $509.5 million.

By volume, crude steel production declined 6.2 percent to 1.471 million metric tons (mt), while steel product sales fell 14.8 percent to 1.351 million mt.

Excluding eliminations, Brazil represented 19.1 percent of the group's EBITDA, 45.4 percent of steel shipments and 36.8 percent of net sales in the third quarter of 2026.

North America accounted for 76.4 percent of EBITDA, 44.2 percent of steel shipments and 55.6 percent of net sales.

South America contributed 4.2 percent of EBITDA, 10.4 percent of steel shipments and 7.6 percent of net sales.

Gerdau reported its results in Brazilian reals (BRL), converted here at a rate of BRL 5.33 per US dollar.



 

Tags: Crude Steel Brazil South America North America Steelmaking Fin. Reports Production Gerdau 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

Similar articles

Germany's crude steel output up four percent in Jan-Sept 2026

26 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output decreases 0.6 percent in September 2026 year on year

26 Oct | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group's net profit surges in Jan-Sept 2026 amid higher steel production

26 Oct | Steel News

World crude steel output down 0.2 percent in September 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Brazil's September crude steel output falls 0.8 percent year on year

21 Oct | Steel News

Italy's crude steel output resumes uptrend in Sept 2026, flats output down 17 percent

20 Oct | Steel News

China's crude steel output down 2.9 percent in January-September 2026

19 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills' daily crude steel output up 3.1% in early October 2026, stocks up 8.4%  

16 Oct | Steel News

Hoa Phat's steel sales rise 39% in Jan-Sept 2026

14 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 2.1% in late Sept 2026, stocks down 8.4%

13 Oct | Steel News