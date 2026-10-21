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Brazil's September crude steel output falls 0.8 percent year on year

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 01:23:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil's crude steel production totaled 2.791 million metric tons (mt) in September 2026, compared with 2.814 million mt in September 2025, according to Brazilian steel institute Aço Brasil (IABr).

On the same basis, rolled product output increased by 1.8 percent to 2.007 million mt. Flat product production rose by 7.1 percent to 1.218 million mt, while long product output declined by 5.5 percent to 789,000 mt.

Domestic sales of steel products declined by 2.3 percent to 1.832 million mt. Apparent steel consumption rose by 0.9 percent to 2.3 million mt, while exports declined by 22.7 percent to 598,000 mt and imports increased by 34.6 percent to 600,000 mt.

In October, the Steel Industry Confidence Index (ICIA), which measures sentiment among executives in Brazil's steel sector, increased to 44 points from 42.1 points in September. The increase points to easing pessimism among steel industry executives, although the index remains below the 50-point threshold that separates optimism from pessimism.

Executives' assessments of their own companies were also more optimistic. The index for current conditions rose to 44 points in October from 42.9 points in September, while the index for the six-month outlook rose to 46.4 points from 45.1 points.

Tags: Crude Steel Flats Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking Production Imp/exp Statistics 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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