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Brazilian crude steel output broadly stable in June versus 2025 production

Friday, 17 July 2026 20:55:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil’s June crude steel production totaled 2.837 million metric tons (mt), little changed compared with the 2.834 million mt produced in June 2025, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABR.

On the same yearly basis, rolled product output fell by 8 percent to 1.832 million mt. Flat product production dropped by 12.8 percent to 1.008 million mt, while long product output decreased by 1.2 percent to 824,000 mt.

Domestic sales of steel products also fell, declining 5 percent to 1.8 million mt. Steel consumption dropped by 11 percent to 2.2 million mt, while exports decreased by 14.8 percent to 912,000 mt and imports slumped 20.1 percent to 476,000 mt.

In July, the Steel Industry Confidence Index (ICIA), which measures sentiment among executives in Brazil’s steel sector, fell to 45.6 points from 47.8 points recorded in June. This was the lowest level since December 2025 and points to greater pessimism among steel industry executives, with the index remaining below the 50-point threshold that separates optimism from pessimism.

The report shows executives were deeply pessimistic about the current state of the Brazilian economy, at 29.3 points, and about the next six months, at 32.5 points.

Their assessment of their own companies was less pessimistic, at 53.3 points for the current situation and 52.3 points for the outlook over the next six months.


Tags: Crude Steel Semis Longs Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Consumption Production 

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