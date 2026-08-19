Brazilian crude steel output nearly unchanged in July year on year

Brazil's crude steel production totaled 2.804 million metric tons (mt) in July 2026, almost unchanged from 2.803 million mt in July 2025, according to data from the Brazilian steel institute (IABR).

On the same basis, rolled product output increased by 3.2 percent to 2.052 million mt. Flat product production increased by 7.8 percent to 1.243 million mt, while long product output decreased by 3.1 percent to 809,000 mt.

Domestic sales of steel products were stable at 1.856 million mt. Apparent steel consumption dropped by 4.7 percent to 2.226 million mt, while exports decreased by 2.6 percent to 1.012 million mt and imports fell by 37.8 percent to 383,000 mt.

In August, the Steel Industry Confidence Index (ICIA), which measures sentiment among executives in Brazil's steel sector, fell to 43 points from 45.6 points in July. This was the lowest level since December 2025 and pointed to greater pessimism among steel industry executives, with the index remaining below the 50-point threshold that separates optimism from pessimism.

Executives were less pessimistic about the current state of the Brazilian economy, at 39.3 points, against 29.3 points in July, and about the next six months, at 34.7 points versus 32.5 points in July.

Their assessment of their own companies was more optimistic, at 49.2 points for the situation in August versus 44.9 points in July, but more pessimistic at 44.9 points for the outlook over the next six months, versus 52.3 points in July.