﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal to replace some of its longs capacity with new rolling line

Monday, 21 December 2020 12:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s Severstal has placed an order with Italian plantmaker Danieli for the supply of the new long steel rolling mill to be located at its key producing asset in Cherepovets. The capacity of the new line is 1 million mt of 5.5-32 mm wire rod and bars in coils for the engineering and automotive industries and 8-16 mm quenched rebar for construction, the official information stated. The facility start-up is planned for within the end of 2022.

According to sources, the new rolling line will eventually replace some of Severstal’s existing longs producing mills. The company’s current capacity for longs is 2 million mt while its billet production is only around 1 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: steelmaking  Russia  CIS  Severstal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Dec

Russia’s Severstal achieves new record deal price amid positive EU trend
10  Dec

Russia’s Severstal successfully launches new BF, coke battery
04  Dec

Russia’s Severstal starts February HRC exports with sales price at new record high
26  Nov

Severstal resumes steel shipments to Algerian pipemaker
25  Nov

Severstal achieves new high in HRC export sales price