Severstal to replace some of its longs capacity with new rolling line

Monday, 21 December 2020 12:18:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s Severstal has placed an order with Italian plantmaker Danieli for the supply of the new long steel rolling mill to be located at its key producing asset in Cherepovets. The capacity of the new line is 1 million mt of 5.5-32 mm wire rod and bars in coils for the engineering and automotive industries and 8-16 mm quenched rebar for construction, the official information stated. The facility start-up is planned for within the end of 2022.

According to sources, the new rolling line will eventually replace some of Severstal’s existing longs producing mills. The company’s current capacity for longs is 2 million mt while its billet production is only around 1 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.