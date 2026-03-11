Russia’s Severstal completes overhaul of galvanizing line at Cherepovets plant

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed a major overhaul of its continuous galvanizing line at the metal coating shop No. 1 of the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK). The upgraded facility is expected to ensure a stable supply of high-quality galvanized steel products.

The galvanizing unit is a critical part of the technological chain at CherMK. Operating in a continuous process, the line applies a zinc coating to steel strip, significantly improving corrosion resistance and extending the service life of finished steel products.

According to the company, the line is among the most technologically advanced galvanizing facilities not only in Russia but also globally.

Upgrades aimed at quality and productivity

During the overhaul, several critical components that directly affect product quality and production efficiency were replaced for the first time. The repairs are intended to ensure reliable production of galvanized steel products. The project forms part of the company’s broader strategy to maintain high operational reliability and technological readiness across its production facilities.

In 2025, the galvanizing unit produced 325,000 mt of galvanized sheet, supplying key sectors such as construction and household appliance manufacturing.