Russia’s Severstal increases HDG output in response to rising demand

Thursday, 22 August 2024 15:14:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that its production volume of Z450 and Z600 grades of hot dip galvanized coil (HDG) products used in several applications quadrupled in the first half of this year, following rising demand from local customers, thereby replacing imports.

Accordingly, a high zinc coating 42 microns thick on each side of the product gives its strong resistance and makes it suitable for use in corrosive environments such as industrial zones and highways. Moreover, having high-strength properties allows operational safety in applied areas.


