Friday, 01 October 2021 11:55:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has supplied 6,000 mt of large diameter pipes (LDP) to Peru.

The large diameter pipes of API 5L PSL 1 grade were produced by the Izhora Pipe Plant, part of Severstal’s steel division.

This was Severstal’s second shipment to Peru in 2021 following the delivery of a trial batch in spring this year.

The pipes were shipped from the port of St. Petersburg and delivered to the port of Ilo in Peru.