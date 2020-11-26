Severstal resumes steel shipments to Algerian pipemaker

Thursday, 26 November 2020 16:47:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has resumed the cooperation with Alfapipe, a manufacturer of spiral welded steel pipes in Algeria, having produced and supplied 26,000 mt of X70 grade skelp steel coils to the pipemaker. The material was produced at Severstal’s Cherepovets Steel mill, at its recently modernized HR mill 2000. The company has been delivering the order to Alfapipe in batches within three months from July to September, in line with requests of the client.

Accordingly, Severstal succeeded in the expansion of its product range after the reconstruction of the laminar installation at the Mill 2000, which was conducted under the scope of optimization processes. The modernization with RUB 2 billion investments was started in autumn 2019, and resulted in improvements to the cooling of the strip after hot rolling process, with the obtainment of mechanical properties along the length and width of metal products evenly. Besides that, the modernization enabled company to reduce its costs of production, as previously the company could achieve such properties of metal only by additional alloying (with the consumption of ferroalloys).

“Severstal is actively mastering in the developing of export routes to supply steel products to customers in the oil and gas industry. Aiming to be good at that, we are taking steps to improve both our production technologies and logistics delivery schemes, taking into account the specific requirements of our customers,” Kirill Kiryushkin, senior manager for the Energy division at Severstal, commented.