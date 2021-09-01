﻿
Severstal expands grinding ball line to strengthen market position

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 16:03:34 (GMT+3)
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that its subsidiary Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant (CherMK) has put its grinding ball rolling mill No. 3 into commercial operation to strengthen its position in the market. The new equipment will allow the company to master the production of grinding balls with a diameter of 80-100 mm, which are in demand among enterprises in the mining industries in Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Tajikistan.

By the end of 2020, Severstal quadrupled its sales of such products in diameters of 20-60 mm to enterprises in Kazakhstan. In 2021, Severstal carried out pilot deliveries of more than 2,000 mt of grinding balls in a new range of 80 mm to 100 mm for one of the gold mining enterprises in this country.


