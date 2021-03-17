Severstal completes first large diameter pipe delivery to Peru

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:52:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has delivered an order of large diameter pipes (LDP) to Peru, as the company’s first-ever shipment to South America.

The LDPs of X52 grade steel with a diameter of 762 mm and wall thicknesses of 9.53 mm were produced at Severstal’s Izhora Pipe Mill in accordance with API 5L PSL 1 steel production standard. The pipes were shipped directly from St. Petersburg port to the port of Ilo in southern Peru.

“In 2020, Severstal significantly expanded the geographical focus of our export sales of large-diameter pipes. South America is a new export destination for us, and represents an exciting area for the growth and development of our LDP export geography, in addition to our existing focus regions of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa,” Maksim Starikov, deputy sales director for energy companies at Severstal for export markets, said.