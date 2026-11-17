Russian steelmaker Severstal has completed a major overhaul of electric steelmaking facilities at its Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), focusing on improving equipment reliability, operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The RUB 143 million ($1.8 million) repair campaign covered electric arc furnace No. 1 (EAF-1) and ladle furnace No. 2 (LF-2), including the replacement of a vertical water-cooled flue gas duct, upgrades to the slag corridor and repairs to electrical and power equipment.

With an annual production capacity of 1.3 million mt, EAF-1 can operate using different raw material combinations, including a charge consisting of 85 percent hot metal and 15 percent scrap, providing greater flexibility in steel production.

According to Evgeny Vinogradov, CEO of Severstal's Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, the new flue gas duct will improve furnace reliability, reduce dust accumulation and minimize the risk of damage to gas cleaning equipment.