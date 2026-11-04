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Severstal starts equipment installation at 149 MW CherMK power plant

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 11:38:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has begun installing the main equipment for its waste-heat power plant at the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK). The approximately RUB 13 billion project will increase electricity generation using metallurgical gases and reduce carbon emissions by around 430,000 mt annually.

In-house generation to cover 95 percent of electricity needs

According to Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev, the project will enable CherMK to meet up to 95 percent of its electricity requirements through in-house generation, supporting the company's target to cut carbon emissions by 10 percent from its baseline by the end of 2030. The facility will feature a 149 MW turbine and a boiler producing 460 mt of steam per hour. It will utilize an additional 2.7 billion cubic meters of blast furnace gas annually to generate approximately 1.2 billion kWh of electricity.

Hot testing planned for 2027

The main building's steel framework is complete, while installation of water treatment and turbine equipment is underway. The blast furnace gas pipeline is 90 percent complete, and the boiler has passed hydraulic testing at 194 atmospheres.

Hot testing is scheduled for 2027. The plant will also supply electricity to new CherMK facilities, including the iron ore pellet complex under construction, supporting Severstal's energy efficiency and decarbonization strategy.

Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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