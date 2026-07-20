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Severstal starts commissioning of $1.48 billion iron ore pellet plant

Monday, 20 July 2026 14:19:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has started commissioning the first indurating machine at its new iron ore pellet plant, with hot testing and initial production scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

The RUB 116 billion ($1.48 billion) project will support Severstal’s environmental and operational efficiency targets. Once the facility reaches its design capacity, the company will gradually decommission four sintering machines and two coke oven batteries, while creating more than 350 jobs.

Commissioning includes individual equipment trials, comprehensive system testing and the startup of supporting facilities, including pumping, compressor and ventilation systems. A total of 47 companies from Russia’s Vologda region are participating in the project.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

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