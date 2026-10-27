Severstal targets 2026 launch for Cherepovets pellet plant

Russian steelmaker Severstal has begun drying the refractory lining of the indurating machine at its iron ore pelletizing plant under construction at Cherepovets Steel Works (CherMK), marking a key milestone in the RUB 116 billion ($1.44 billion) investment project.

Commissioning preparations advance

The drying process removes moisture from the lining ahead of comprehensive testing and hot trials. Adjustments to pelletizers, ball and vertical mills, electrical equipment and supporting infrastructure are continuing, while CEO Alexander Shevelev confirmed that commissioning remains scheduled for autumn 2026.

Pellet production to support emissions cuts

Once the complex reaches full capacity, Severstal plans to gradually shut down its four remaining sintering machines and two coke oven batteries, reducing pollutant emissions by 96,000 mt and greenhouse gas emissions by 2 million mt.

The facility will supply high-quality raw materials for blast furnace operations, improve production efficiency and employ 365 people.