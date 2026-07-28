 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Severstal...

Severstal develops digital installation technology for CherMK galvanizing line upgrade

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 10:51:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal's design institute Severstal-Project has developed a three-dimensional digital model for the modernization of the continuous hot-dip galvanizing line at its Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), enabling the company to eliminate potential spatial conflicts, optimize internal logistics and almost halve equipment installation time.

The upgraded line, located alongside existing equipment in metal coating shop No. 1, will have an annual capacity of 460,000 mt and will process rolled steel with thicknesses ranging from 0.4 mm to 4 mm, applying zinc, zinc-aluminum and aluminum-silicon coatings in accordance with customer requirements.

Using 3D laser scanning, Severstal-Project created a unified digital model covering the more than 200-meter-long line's foundations, steel structures, pipelines and electrical networks, while also planning equipment installation, heavy-component transportation, lifting zones, personnel access routes and the dismantling and replacement of existing foundations.

The model is currently being used to coordinate the general contractor, Severstal's Domnaremont Center and more than 15 subcontractors. Severstal stated that approximately 80 percent of its projects are now implemented using building information modeling technologies.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Severstal’s net profit plunges 74 percent in Q2 2026 amid lower steel prices

21 Jul | Steel News

Severstal starts commissioning of $1.48 billion iron ore pellet plant

20 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s CherMK lowers solid fuel use at blast furnace No. 4 to record level

09 Jul | Steel News

Severstal may cut 2027 investment by 24% amid weak steel demand

08 Jul | Steel News

Severstal completes tests at upgraded cold rolling mill cutting unit

03 Jul | Steel News

Severstal prepares first sintering machine for launch at CherMK

25 Jun | Steel News

Russia's Severstal-Metiz modernizes 2,000 mt press at Cherepovets plant

09 Jun | Steel News

Severstal decommissions rolling mill 150 at CherMK steel plant

03 Jun | Steel News

Severstal enhances energy efficiency with furnace modernization at CherMK

29 May | Steel News

Severstal completes major overhaul at Cherepovets converter steel production facility

15 May | Steel News