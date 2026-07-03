Severstal completes tests at upgraded cold rolling mill cutting unit

Russian steelmaker Severstal has completed hot tests at the upgraded slitting line No. 10 at its Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK) plant, following a modernization project launched in 2024 to increase productivity, improve product quality and enhance equipment reliability.

The upgrade, valued at more than RUB 1 billion, included the replacement of around 80 percent of the line’s equipment, including the rotary shears, tension station, oiler and winder. The new rotary shears will allow the line to produce a wider range of cold rolled products in both width and thickness, with width tolerances of up to 0.5 mm, while also enabling the winding of coils with a diameter of 508 mm.

During hot tests, the unit produced more than 6,000 mt of cold rolled coils and demonstrated the required operating parameters, allowing Severstal to proceed to warranty testing. Once the upgraded line reaches its designed capacity, annual output of complex and specialized products for radiators, industrial shelving, household appliances, auto components and small-diameter pipes is expected to rise by 15,000 mt.