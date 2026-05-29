Severstal enhances energy efficiency with furnace modernization at CherMK

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the completion of a major repair and modernization program covering reheating furnaces No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 at Mill 2000 of the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK). The reheating furnaces play a critical role in hot rolling operations by uniformly heating steel slabs before they enter the rolling process.

According to the company, the work was carried out as part of an ongoing maintenance program focused on ensuring equipment reliability, operational safety and uninterrupted production.

Mill 2000 remains key production asset

Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal’s Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, stated that Mill 2000 accounts for approximately 65 percent of CherMK’s commercial steel output. He noted that the facility currently operates under intensive production conditions with frequent product changes to accommodate a diverse order portfolio.

Furnace No. 2 upgrade targets energy efficiency

The most significant modernization work was carried out on reheating furnace No. 2, where the refractory lining was restored. Severstal expects the upgrade to reduce heat losses, lower natural gas consumption, improve overall energy efficiency, and enhance product quality. The company stated that improved thermal performance will contribute to more efficient steel heating and stable rolling operations.

Maintenance completed on additional furnaces

At furnace No. 3, maintenance activities included removal of scale deposits, inspection of mechanical components, diagnostics of the cooling system, and assessment of sliding beams and connection integrity.

Meanwhile, work at furnace No. 1 focused on sealing microcracks and repairing localized damage caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The furnace outlet hoses were replaced with new units equipped with quick-release camlock couplings designed to simplify future maintenance activities. In addition, repair teams renewed manifolds and heat exchangers associated with the furnace system.

Project supports reliability and operational performance

Severstal stated that the modernization project was completed through cooperation between its internal maintenance teams and specialized contractors from Russia’s Vologda region.

The company expects the completed repairs to improve operational reliability, reduce energy consumption, support production stability and enhance the performance of one of Russia’s largest hot rolling facilities.