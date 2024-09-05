 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal completes new roll-forming line for cold-formed sheet piles

Thursday, 05 September 2024 12:28:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the construction of its roll-forming line for cold-formed steel sheet piles and cold-formed thick-walled steel channels at its Cherepovets plant, entailing an investment of over RUB 1.5 billion ($16.74 million).

Having a production capacity of about 60,000 mt per year, the new line will not only serve the hydraulic structures, transport, civil construction and infrastructure sectors, but also eliminate the need for imports. As a result, Severstal becomes the first company in Russia to master the production of cold-formed steel sheet piles, under its Grani brand.

Also, the company plans to invest about RUB 1 billion ($11.16 million) at its Cherepovets plant to construct a pile pipe production line, which is scheduled for launch in the fourth quarter of this year.


