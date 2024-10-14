 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal to increase output of thick sheets

Monday, 14 October 2024 13:03:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has installed a straightening press for sheets with over 100 mm in thickness at its rolling mill for pipe production, entailing an investment over RUB 1 billion ($10.39 million).

The equipment in question will allow the company to fulfill orders from customers in the mechanical engineering industry for sheets over 100 mm in thickness and to increase its production by 2,000 mt to 8,000 mt per month. Additionally, this investment will eliminate Severstal’s dependence on third-party companies for straightening sheets.


