Severstal prepares first sintering machine for launch at CherMK

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that its key asset Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK) has started preparations for the launch of the first indurating machine.

The company stated that the preparations cover equipment, buildings, utility lines and main production systems of the pellet production complex, marking the final stage before the first output is produced. Hot commissioning of the first indurating machine is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. Once operational, the new facility will supply pellets to Severstal’s blast furnaces, supporting higher productivity while reducing pollutant emissions by 96,000 mt and greenhouse gas emissions by 2 million mt per year.

According to Severstal, almost all reinforced concrete works at the site have been completed, while 77 percent of steel structures have been assembled and 67 percent of process equipment has been installed. Before drying operations begin, the company will complete the installation of air supply and exhaust ducts, gas pipelines and cable lines, as well as the equipping of the main control room, communication systems and electrostatic precipitators for exhaust gas treatment.

Evgeny Vinogradov, CEO of Severstal’s Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, stated that the RUB 116 billion pellet production complex is the largest investment project in the history of CherMK. He added that the project will allow Severstal to almost completely replace its existing sintering plant with more advanced raw material handling technologies.