SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill plans capacity expansion over next three years

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:34:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) will expand its capacity to 6 million mt per year from the current level of 4.5 million mt per year over the next three years, entailing an estimated investment of around $401 million, a company official said on Thursday, August 13.

The official said that the expansion plan will also include installation of a 1.5 million mt per year capacity thin slab caster, while other investments will be riding on the modernization of existing plant and equipment.

BSP is also exploring setting up a 4 million mt per year pelletization plant close to its existing steel mill at Bokaro in Jharkhand state in collaboration with state-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited, the official said, adding that the pellet plant will be able to monetize large volumes of iron ore fines lying idle at its captive iron ore mines.


