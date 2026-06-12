Iran lifts export restrictions on steel slabs and flat steel products

Iran’s temporary export restrictions on slab and certain flat products have been expired as of May 30. The country has no announcement of an extension of the restrictions so the export ban on given products have been lifted, according to local media reports.

The move reverses restrictions that had been imposed to prioritize domestic supply and stabilize the local market, allowing producers to resume overseas shipments of key steel products.

Industry welcomes decision

Iranian steel industry representatives have welcomed the removal of the restrictions, arguing that export limitations had reduced producers' ability to access international markets and generate foreign currency revenues. Market participants noted that slabs and flat steel products account for a significant share of Iran's steel exports and are important sources of income for domestic producers.

The decision is expected to improve sales opportunities for steelmakers amid ongoing challenges facing the country's industrial sector.

Exports remain critical for steel sector

Iran is among the largest steel producers in the Middle East and relies heavily on export markets for a substantial portion of its output.

Industry observers indicated that restoring unrestricted exports could help offset pressures created by:

energy supply disruptions,

domestic demand fluctuations,

logistical challenges,

and international sanctions.

The measure may also improve the competitiveness of Iranian steel products in regional markets.

Government seeks balance between supply and exports

Iranian authorities stated that the decision was taken after assessing domestic market conditions and determining that exports could proceed without jeopardizing local supply requirements.

The move reflects efforts by policymakers to balance support for domestic consumers with the need to strengthen industrial production and export earnings.