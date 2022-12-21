﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s SMEL acquires Mittal Corp, enters stainless steel segment

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:42:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has acquired Mittal Corp Limited through the bankruptcy resolution process marking its foray into stainless steel production, a company statement said on Wednesday, December 21.

The acquisition will give SMEL access to a production capacity of 150,000 mt per year of stainless steel, wire rod and bars, and it will invest a further $914 million over the course of the next five years to augment these capacities acquired from Mittal Corp, the statement said.

Giving the overall view of the future expansion plans of SMEL and group companies, chairman Brik Bhushan Agarwal said that, within the next six months, the company will ramp up capacities of pellets from 3.6 million mt to 6 million mt per year, sponge iron from 2.1 million mt to 2.9 million mt per year, billet from 1.47 million mt to 2 million mt and finished steel from 1.47 million mt to 2 million mt.

He said that the company’s aggregate capital expenditure on all these projects will be an estimated $1.21 billion.


Tags: Pellet Billet Wire Rod Stainless Semis Longs Raw Mat Stainless products  India Indian Subcon M&A 

Similar articles

India’s AMNS concludes port and power assets acquisition from Essar Group

21 Nov | Steel News

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous merges subsidiary ISMTL with itself

08 Nov | Steel News

RHI Magnesita India acquires refractory business of Hi-Tech Chemicals

26 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Group company approved to acquire NSAIL through bankruptcy resolution process

13 Oct | Steel News

India’s corporate affairs ministry approves demerger of NMDC’s steel mill project

12 Oct | Steel News

Fitch Ratings: Tata Steel’s merger plan to result in higher EBITDA over longer term

04 Oct | Steel News

India’s Adani Group seeks to enter steel sector with privatization of RINL

21 Sep | Steel News

CCI approves merger of companies with JSW Steel Limited

25 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel completes acquisition of NINL, prioritizes restart of operations

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian state-run NINL to be handed over to Tata Steel company by mid-July

27 Jun | Steel News