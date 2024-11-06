 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s SMIOL acquires remaining equity in specialty steelmaker ASPL

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 14:29:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) has acquired the residual 20 percent equity stake in Indian specialty steelmaker Arjas Steel Private Limited (ASPL), making it a wholly-owned subsidiary, SMIOL said in a statement on Wednesday, November 6.

ASPL, incorporated in 1993, is among India’s top five players in the specialty steel sector, primarily serving the automotive industry.

The acquisition includes ASPL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Arjas Modern Steel Private Limited, which operates an electric arc-based integrated steel plant in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

This strategic move aligns with SMIOL’s vision to expand its presence in the steel industry, building upon its existing business in manganese and iron ore mining, power generation, and ferroalloy manufacturing, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Japan’s Konoike Transport to acquire India’s FSNL through disinvestment route

20 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel acquires additional equity in Singapore based affiliate

29 Aug | Steel News

India’s Sandur Manganese to acquire controlling stake in Arjas Steel

26 Apr | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel completes merger of five subsidiaries, calls off merger of TRF Limited

08 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel to acquire stake in energy subsidiary TPVSL

27 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSL acquires further stake in JUSL, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited acquires stake in start-up Ayena Solutions

14 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSPL commences talks to pick up strategic equity stake in rebar producer SEIL

31 Jan | Steel News

India government receives multiple bids for privatization of NMDC Limited’s steel mill project

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous merges subsidiary ISMTL with itself

08 Nov | Steel News