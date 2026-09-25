Severstal rolls first coil on third production line of wire rod mill 170

Russian steelmaker Severstal has rolled the first coil on the third production line of its new wire rod mill 170 at the Cherepovets Steel Mill (CherMK), marking another stage in the commissioning of the new long steel production facility. The new mill has been designed with an annual production capacity of 1 million mt.

Third production line reaches rolling stage

According to Severstal, the first coil on the third technological line was produced as part of the phased commissioning and ramp-up of mill 170. The project is intended to expand Severstal's capabilities in the production of long steel products and broaden its product range. The mill incorporates several technological routes, allowing the company to produce different types and sizes of long steel products while improving production flexibility.

The annual one million mt mill 170 is one of Severstal's major investment projects at its Cherepovets site. The company had previously identified construction of the mill as one of the key projects supporting the development of CherMK.