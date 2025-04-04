Russia’s Severstal starts testing process at its new wire rod mill

Russian steelmaker Severstal has started the cold commissioning of the new wire rod mill No. 170 at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant. The mill with 900,000 mt of annual capacity and an investment of over RUB 15 billion ($178 million) will allow the introduction of new high-tech products for the construction and mechanical engineering markets.

Severstal plans to launch part of the equipment in 2025, such as the charging section and the heating furnace as well as the product packaging and transportation section. After reaching its full capacity, the new mill will replace the old wire rod mill No. 150.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, stated the hot commissioning at the new mill is expected to commence as early as the fourth quarter of 2025.