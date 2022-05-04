Schnitzer acquires operating assets of Encore Recycling

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 12:22:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based steel manufacturing and scrap metal recycling company Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has announced that it has acquired the operating assets of Encore Recycling LLC (Encore). The acquisition includes two full-service recycling facilities, including a metal shredding operation and recycled auto-parts center.

In 2021, Schnitzer had purchased eight recycling facilities. With Encore Recycling’s assets, the company has increased the number of facilities to 24.

This acquisition will allow the company to provide additional products, services and logistics solutions to customers and suppliers.