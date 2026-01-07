 |  Login 
Russel Metals acquires seven US service centers from Klöckner & Co. for $102 million

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 14:54:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Canada-based metals distributor Russel Metals has announced that it has completed the acquisition of seven metals service centers in the US from Klöckner Metals Corporation, a subsidiary of Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals Klöckner & Co., for a total consideration of $102 million.

The acquired service centers are located in Dubuque, Iowa; Charlotte, North Carolina; Suwanee, Georgia; Houston and Austin, Texas; and Jacksonville and Pompano Beach, Florida.

In parallel with this transaction, Klöckner & Co. also confirmed that it completed the divestment of its Amarillo, Texas distribution site to Service Steel Warehouse in December 2025.

Russel strengthens US presence, while Klöckner targets higher value-added activities

Commenting on the acquisition, John Reid, president and CEO of Russel Metals, stated that the transaction reinforces the company’s position in strategically important US markets, supporting its long-term growth strategy across North America.

Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co., noted that following the completion of both divestments, the group’s strategic focus has shifted more clearly toward higher value-added activities and service center operations. Looking ahead to 2030, he emphasized that Klöckner aims to secure a leading position as a metals processing and service center group in North America and Europe, while achieving profitability levels among the strongest in the sector.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking M&A 

