Atlas Holdings establishes new JV with acquisition of Evraz North America

Friday, 01 August 2025 15:49:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based Atlas Holdings has completed the acquisition of Evraz North America (Evraz Inc. NA and Evraz Inc. NA Canada), a producer of engineered steel products in the US and Canada for rail, energy, infrastructure and industrial end markets.

Under the acquisition agreement, previously reported by SteelOrbis, the assets of Evraz North America have subsequently been consolidated into a new joint venture called “Orion Steel”. “As a well-capitalized strategic supplier, Orion Steel is poised to become a central player in the North American market, helping to ensure that economic and security interests of the United States and Canada are advanced through significant, local production,” said newly appointed CEO of Orion Steel, Doug Matthew. 


