Atlas Holdings to acquire Evraz North America

US-based Atlas Holdings has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Evraz North America (Evraz Inc. NA and Evraz Inc. NA Canada), a producer of engineered steel products in the US and Canada for rail, energy, infrastructure and industrial end markets. The sale is expected to be closed in the second half of 2025.

Evraz North America employs 3,400 individuals across the US and Canada with an annual steelmaking capacity of 2.3 million mt and annual finished steel capacity, including tubular products, of 3.5 million mt. Products made at Evraz North America regularly contain 98 percent and over of recycled scrap material.

“This a major investment in creating a more vibrant domestic steel production industry right here in the United States and Canada,” Sam Astor, Atlas partner, said.