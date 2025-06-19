ArcelorMittal assumes full control of AMNS Calvert, strengthens position in North America

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has become the sole shareholder of US-based AMNS Calvert and that has rebranded it as ArcelorMittal Calvert, having completed the acquisition of Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel’s 50 percent equity in the company. The two parties signed a definitive equity purchase agreement in October 2024.

ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel initially acquired the company from thyssenkrupp in 2014 for $1.55 billion. Having an annual flat steel production capacity of 5.3 million mt, ArcelorMittal Calvert is considered one of the most advanced finishing facilities in North America. It features a state-of-the-art hot strip rolling mill for high strength steels, line pipes and stainless products; a continuous pickling line and a coupled pickle-line tandem cold mill for producing automotive steel; as well as coating and continuous annealing lines. As SteelOrbis reported previously, ArcelorMittal also announced a $1.2 billion investment in February this year to build a non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES) plant with a production capacity of 150,000 mt per year at ArcelorMittal Calvert’s site in Alabama. The plant will serve the automotive, renewable electricity, and other industrial sectors starting from 2027.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal has constructed a new state-of-the-art steelmaking facility at the site to produce 1.5 million mt of low-carbon steel and to supply exposed automotive grades. The facility was commissioned this month, and a seven-year agreement signed with Nippon Steel for the supply of 750,000 mt of slab per year has begun. Additionally, ArcelorMittal is exploring the feasibility of increasing steel production capacity at the site. This facility will be integrated into ArcelorMittal’s hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Texas to supply the automotive industry with low-carbon steel that is melted and poured in the US.

Following the transaction, ArcelorMittal expects that its results for the second quarter of this year will increase by about $1.5 billion.