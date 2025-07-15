Toyota Tsusho finalizes $1.34 billion Radius Recycling acquisition to boost circular economy strategy

Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI) has announced that it has officially completed the $1.34 billion acquisition of Radius Recycling, a North American scrap recycler and steelmaker. The announcement marks a pivotal step in Toyota Tsusho’s global strategy to advance a circular economy and support its carbon neutrality commitments.

The deal, first announced in March, makes Radius Recycling a wholly-owned subsidiary of TAI.

Strategic alignment with circular economy vision

The acquisition is part of Toyota Tsusho’s long-term strategy to support material recycling across the entire automotive lifecycle, enhance carbon neutrality efforts, expand the group’s presence in the North American scrap and steel markets, and deliver added value to employees, customers, and communities. By integrating Radius Recycling’s vast processing network into its operations, TAI aims to streamline recycling across key markets while reinforcing sustainable raw material supply chains.

Radius Recycling operates a wide network of scrap metal collection and processing centers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and also owns an electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill in Oregon.