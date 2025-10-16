 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada’s...

Canada’s Nova Steel expands US footprint by acquiring Sheffield Steel Products

Thursday, 16 October 2025 12:31:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Canada-based Nova Steel has announced the acquisition of Sheffield Steel Products, a US-based flat rolled steel service center located in Macedonia, Ohio.

Nova Steel, a privately held Canadian steel manufacturer and distributor with operations across Canada, the US and Mexico, has confirmed that the deal includes all assets of Sheffield Steel Products, which will now operate under the name Sheffield Steel Inc., part of the Nova Steel Group.

The acquisition strengthens Nova Steel’s presence in the US market and expands its capacity in flat rolled processing and distribution.


Tags: Flats US Canada North America Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Ex-China HDG prices weaken in tandem with local and futures prices

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices remain stable amid silent trade conditions

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot market sees diverging trends, HRS prices stable, CRS softens

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 42, 2025

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC prices edge lower amid futures drop

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Pakistan’s HRC import prices ease amid softer ex-China offers, stable ex-Japan levels

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s FHS maintains HRC prices with only minor rise, despite sluggish demand and cheaper imports

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Price stable for Brazilian HDG exports

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices slide in Turkey as China’s non-VAT offers reappear

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Nucor CSP steady for seventh week on low demand after spot pricing bounces off $800/nt

14 Oct | Flats and Slab