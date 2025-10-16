Canada’s Nova Steel expands US footprint by acquiring Sheffield Steel Products

Canada-based Nova Steel has announced the acquisition of Sheffield Steel Products, a US-based flat rolled steel service center located in Macedonia, Ohio.

Nova Steel, a privately held Canadian steel manufacturer and distributor with operations across Canada, the US and Mexico, has confirmed that the deal includes all assets of Sheffield Steel Products, which will now operate under the name Sheffield Steel Inc., part of the Nova Steel Group.

The acquisition strengthens Nova Steel’s presence in the US market and expands its capacity in flat rolled processing and distribution.